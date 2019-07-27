Several detained after three illegal game rooms busted in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies busted three illegal game rooms in north Harris County late Friday night.Deputies say they executed a search warrant on three separate game rooms on Airline Drive just north of Tidwell.At least five people were arrested along with a security guard who tried to stop deputies from going inside.Investigators say some of them will be charged.Inside, they found a number of gaming machines but no card tables.Authorities say when the search warrant was executed, there were many elderly people gambling."The saddest part about all these game rooms is the amount of elderly people giving up their hard earned retirement money for little to no odds of winning. Obviously, we would like to see that change," said Sergeant Bradley Stenberg with the Harris County Constable's office.Deputies say no one who was playing inside the game room was arrested, instead they focused on those operating the game rooms.