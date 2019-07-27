Several detained after three illegal game rooms busted in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies busted three illegal game rooms in north Harris County late Friday night.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant on three separate game rooms on Airline Drive just north of Tidwell.

At least five people were arrested along with a security guard who tried to stop deputies from going inside.

Investigators say some of them will be charged.

Inside, they found a number of gaming machines but no card tables.

Authorities say when the search warrant was executed, there were many elderly people gambling.

"The saddest part about all these game rooms is the amount of elderly people giving up their hard earned retirement money for little to no odds of winning. Obviously, we would like to see that change," said Sergeant Bradley Stenberg with the Harris County Constable's office.

Deputies say no one who was playing inside the game room was arrested, instead they focused on those operating the game rooms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countysearchgamblinggame room
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News