Coronavirus

Seniors potentially at risk of COVID-19 exposure by kids going back to school

As students and their families prepare to go back to school in the middle of a pandemic, one question many have is, if kids go back to school, will their grandparents and great-grandparents be put at risk?

A study by the health policy group Kaiser Family Foundation found that 3.3 million seniors live with school-aged children across the country.

Children are at most five percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases, but it's still not clear how likely children are to be carriers.

The report warns that reopening schools might be more dangerous for families of color, who are more likely to have multi-generational households.

"Evidence so far indicates that children are at a lower risk of infection, present with milder symptoms, and are much less likely to die from the infection compared to older adults, but they still could present a risk to others in their household, especially in households with people at higher risk, such as older adults and others with pre-existing conditions," the study reads.

Texas has among the highest numbers of elderly relatives living with school-aged kids.

Doctors tell ABC News families have to balance risk and make decisions based on what's best for their households.

For more on the results of the study, visit the Kaiser Family Foundationwebsite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessback to schoolelderlycoronavirusgrandparentsstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Here's when high school football starts in Texas amid pandemic
COVID-19 task force member: 'We're at a watershed moment'
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Here's when high school football starts in Texas amid pandemic
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver gets backup from chief
$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families
Expect tropical downpours later this week
Show More
Tropical wave has 40% chance of developing over the Gulf
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
COVID-19 task force member: 'We're at a watershed moment'
Houston Fire Dept. Captain Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News