FBI serves search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to Republican Sen. Richard Burr on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department's investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S., ABC News has confirmed.

Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, a law enforcement official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The LA Times first reported on the warrant.

Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.

Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncrichard burrfbi
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered downpours Thursday, widespread storms this weekend
Community to say goodbye to HCSO sergeant who died of COVID-19
23-year-old allegedly steals elderly man's stimulus check
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Man shot, killed after fight between groups inside Galleria
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Amber Alert issued for missing girl in Van Zandt Co.
Show More
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Tilman Fertitta's advice: "Tighten your bootstraps"
Digital Deal of the Day
Airlines have yet to refund some travelers
Moms rip caution tape from playground, police say
More TOP STORIES News