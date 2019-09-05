Security guard shot outside strip club in north Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A customer at a strip club shot a security guard outside the business Thursday morning in north Houston.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Diosa Gentlemens Club on W. Rankin Road and I-45.

According to authorities, the security guard was sitting inside a car waiting for the last employees to leave when the suspect began walking toward him and opened fire.

The guard's car was riddled with bullet holes. Police say the suspect shot into the vehicle at least six times.



The security guard was shot twice, once in the arm and another time in his finger. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect ran off down Rankin Road and is still on the loose. However, employees of the club told police they do recognize him.

Employees say nothing out of the ordinary happened between him and the guard, so they are are not sure why he went to the club with a gun.

Based on how the guard's vehicle looked after the shooting, detectives say he is lucky he was not seriously injured.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers injured after crash in ATM theft turned chase
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Mom who hid girl's body in closet a flight risk: prosecutors
Grandfather killed in crash by repeat DWI offender: police
Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Houston Eagle Scout sets out to save historic black cemetery
Show More
P.J. Tucker gives away pair of shoes to lucky fan in Supreme bag
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Digital Deal of the Day
Man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Dorian
Man accused of climbing on balcony 3 times in 1 week
More TOP STORIES News