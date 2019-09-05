Security guard shot outside strip club in north Houston

Look at the bullet holes left in the window of a security guard’s car outside Diosa Gentlemen’s Club pic.twitter.com/QXSSj1L5tL — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 5, 2019

HPD officers at a shooting call outside Diosa Gentleman’s Club pic.twitter.com/nQx6ZHMrQl — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A customer at a strip club shot a security guard outside the business Thursday morning in north Houston.It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Diosa Gentlemens Club on W. Rankin Road and I-45.According to authorities, the security guard was sitting inside a car waiting for the last employees to leave when the suspect began walking toward him and opened fire.The guard's car was riddled with bullet holes. Police say the suspect shot into the vehicle at least six times.The security guard was shot twice, once in the arm and another time in his finger. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.The suspect ran off down Rankin Road and is still on the loose. However, employees of the club told police they do recognize him.Employees say nothing out of the ordinary happened between him and the guard, so they are are not sure why he went to the club with a gun.Based on how the guard's vehicle looked after the shooting, detectives say he is lucky he was not seriously injured.