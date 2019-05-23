Second woman found dead at southeast Houston body shop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WHO KILLED MARGARET? Police need tips after a woman's body was found behind a southeast Houston body shop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in less than two months, a body was found at a southeast Houston body shop."This really got to me again," said George Fontenot of Fontenot's Body Shop on Calhoun near Yellowstone. "It's happening again. It's a hurting thing, I'll just put it that way. It's hurting."Fontenot said he found a woman's body Tuesday lying next to his building.On March 26, while he was on his daily check of his property, Fontenot discovered another woman's body, later identified as 55-year-old Margaret Stewart. Stewart had head trauma.Houston police have not identified Tuesday's victim, and was only described as a black female in her 30's. Neighbors believe she might've been homeless."We don't have any information at this time, no witnesses or anything, so we'd like to get justice for the female," said Houston Police Detective Sheila Spivey.Fontenot said Tuesday' victim was partially clothed when he found her, and immediately called 911.Meanwhile, Stewart's killer remains at large.That person, police say, may have been driving a light blue or gray Dodge pickup truck. It was captured on security video cruising the area the night before Stewart's body was found."Who is it? Is it somebody we're talking to every day? Somebody we are laughing with?" asked Pastor Matilda Jolivette of nearby Joy Baptist Church. Her community outreach ministry now includes a warning."It's dangerous out here," she said. "There's something going on. There's a killer out here."Police say it's too early to link the two murders, but they have sent a ripple of fear through the community."The main thing is to catch him to put a stop to it, because if it is the same person, it could happen again," said Fontenot.Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also