Search halted for missing 26-year-old veteran

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a veteran who was reported missing after he was last seen a few days ago has come to a stop in east Harris County.

Eri Vazquez, 26, was last seen Nov. 8 in the 12000 block of Beach Street, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Authorities recovered the body of a man Wednesday morning in the San Jacinto River northeast of Sheldon, but couldn't yet confirm the man's identity, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.


According to the report, he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white Vans and a pink kimono shirt.

Authorities described him to be 5 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds. Vazquez also has facial hair, a pierced nose, a small tattoo on one of his arms and a black birthmark on his lower right hip.
