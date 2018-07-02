A North Carolina police department is asking for help identifying a woman they have dubbed "Granny Thief."In a Facebook post shared nearly 500 times, police say a toddler tossed his mother's wallet out of her purse while waiting at checkout inside a Walmart last week.When the mom asked the woman pictured in the post about it, she said she didn't know anything.But security cameras told a different story."Granny Thief" allegedly found the wallet and kept it.Police say they're hoping to find her before she strikes again.