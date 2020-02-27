Health & Fitness

Scotland moves to make tampons, pads available for free

Scotland may soon make all period products available for free.

Scottish Parliament approved Tuesday the first stage of the plan, which they say can help end "period poverty."

The plan would make tampons and pads completely free for those in need.

All parties on Thursday backed the Period Products Free Provision bill.

The Scottish government is now expected to make amendments and address a big concern: the costs.

The initiative could cost more than 24 million pounds - or $31 million U.S. dollars - annually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckwomens healthu.s. & worldeuropewomen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News