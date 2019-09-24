Science

Planet Venus could have been habitable billions of years ago, NASA says

By ABC7.com staff
A spectacular recent find points towards life on another planet in our solar system.

NASA scientists presented a study that Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago with a climate that supported water.

Computer simulations show Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system, looking very similar to planet Earth.

Researchers said something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the climate on Venus causing it to have an average temperature of 462 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspacescience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar owner found dead during Imelda was shot to death
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Pelosi can't change 'laws of this Congress': House GOP leader
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Man says playing music amid Imelda flood brought him peace
4 therapy horses stolen from field during Imelda, owner says
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Show More
Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges
Man accused of killing 6 not insane, psychologist testifies
Teacher accused of cutting student's hair with scissors
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
More TOP STORIES News