Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday

Need something to do to help you wind down from Black Friday shopping? Look to the night sky, where the moon and Saturn will meet on Friday, Nov. 29.

The waxing crescent moon will appear to the south of the ringed gas giant, an encounter known as a conjunction, according to AccuWeather.

To find the pair, look southwest toward the constellation Sagittarius. They'll appear around sunset before setting approximately two hours later, and the meeting will be visible to the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars. With a telescope, you'll be able to see the craters of the moon and observe Saturn's iconic rings.
