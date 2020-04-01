Houston hospital first in nation to deliver crucial new coronavirus treatment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6064484" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family hoping experimental blood tranfusion from COVID survivor can help loved one.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major Houston hospital is spearheading a crucial treatment in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. Houston Methodist is the first academic medical center in the nation to be approved by the FDA to transfuse donated plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient into a critically ill patient.The experimental treatment was fast-tracked as the death toll in the coronavirus pandemic soared to more than 2,000 people across the United States and more than 100,000 Americans sick from the virus, according to a statement.The concept of the treatment centers around the idea that plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies made by the immune system and is used to kill the virus. Transfusing antibody-rich plasma into a COVID-19 patient who is still fighting the virus may transfer the power of the antibodies into a healing, possibly life-saving therapy, according to the hospital.