nasa

House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday

An asteroid the size of a house will pass the Earth Wednesday, eventually reaching a distance closer to Earth than the moon, according to AccuWeather.

The newly discovered Asteroid 2020 GH2 will pass within the orbit of the moon, about 223,000 miles away. It's between 43 and 70 feet wide.

NASA's asteroid watch regularly monitors the sky to watch out for astronomical objects that may pose a danger to hitting Earth.

The asteroid, discovered April 11, does not pose a risk to the planet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathernasau.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: "Houston, we've had a problem"
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
Astronauts say they wish they had this restaurant's food in space
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS launches stimulus check tracker
Gov. Abbott expected to announce plans to reopen Texas economy
Company plans to ship 4M COVID-19 antibody tests before May
HISD adopts new grading policy for 2019-2020 school year
Houston Dynamo and MLS eyeing return by at least June, source says
Mother finds missing kayaker by using Find my Friends app
Summer financial aid offered to UHD students during pandemic
Show More
A couple more sunny days before storms return this weekend
How contractors, self-employed can apply for unemployment
JJ Watt gives to CFISD with baseball grant
Remembering the Notre Dame fire: 1 year later
Costco employee returns $194 customer left behind
More TOP STORIES News