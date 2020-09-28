Say Their Names traveling memorial arrives at Emancipation Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Say Their Names Memorial exhibit that honors Black Americans whose lives have been lost due to social injustice will be installed in Houston on Monday.The installation will take place at Emancipation Park at 5 p.m. The memorial will be open to the public Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.The installation was made possible by Houston rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, who is set to speak at the event.The Say Their Names Memorial is a nationwide grassroots initiative featuring over 200 photos of Black victims whose lives were lost to racial injustice, police brutality and racism. The exhibition was started in Portland on Juneteenth."It is fitting that this exhibit will have a temporary home at Emancipation Park for the community to experience," said Ramon Manning, the board chairman. "Amidst the racial unrest and challenges being faced in the African American community, this exhibit provides an opportunity to honor lives lost and start an open dialogue surrounding peaceful social reform in our country."While the event is open to the public, social distancing measures will be enforced. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.