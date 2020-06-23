abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

Richmond's legendary Sandy McGee's becomes ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) -- Sandy McGee's restaurant, located on Morton Street in the heart of downtown Richmond, has been a staple in the community for over 30 years. Sandy and her restaurant are famous for salads, sandwiches, and their broccoli cheese soup, and it served as the perfect spot for the Richmond-edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom.

Sandy, along with Richmond residents, discuss the challenges of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. They also shared why Richmond is such a great place to live, work, and hang out!
