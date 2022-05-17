rescue

New Jersey beach sand collapse leaves teen dead, 17-year-old sister injured

Police said 18-year-old Levi Caverly, of Maine, and his 17-year-old sister were digging a large hole when it collapsed.
By 6abc Digital Staff
Juveniles trapped after sand collapse at Toms River, NJ beach

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- Police in Toms River, New Jersey say an 18-year-old has died after he became trapped in the sand while digging a large hole on the beach.

According to police, crews were dispatched at about 4:09 p.m. to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island.



Police said 18-year-old Levi Caverly, of Maine, and his 17-year-old sister were digging a large hole when it collapsed and trapped them.

The 17-year-old was rescued and treated at the scene, police said.

Caverley did not survive the collapse, police said. Crews were still working to recover his body.

Emergency crews from neighboring towns also responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts, police said.

new jerseybeacheschildrenjersey shorenew jersey newsrescue
