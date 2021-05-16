sports

No Layups: Do the Bearkats have what it takes to get crowned champions?

Do the Bearkats have what it takes to get crowned champions?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hey sports fans! You don't want to miss this Sunday's episode because David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali are discussing the big FCS championship game that Sam Houston state University is getting ready to compete in.

So, do the Bearkats have what it takes to get crowned? We'll see what these guys think.

Next, they'll be discussing the Houston Astros' hot streak. Have you been watching? It's always a good time when they defeat the Texas Rangers.

They'll also have Sal Di Stefano from Mind Pump on the show who will be talking fitness.
