Sam Houston State Bearkats are National Championship bound

SAM HOUSTON ➡ FRISCO



NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND😤



The Bearkats come back from being down 24-3 at halftime to take down JMU🤩#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/cRzErUhtJj — Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) May 8, 2021

The guy that got the comeback started, Jequez Ezzard is our player of the game!#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/OAC7HtIgxz — Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) May 8, 2021

The Matchup 🏆 See you in Frisco! #FCSChampionship pic.twitter.com/bPmgwdY6Ti — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) May 8, 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bearkats are preparing to take down their next opponent after a hard-fought win against James Madison University advanced them in the FCS National Football Championship on Saturday.Sam Houston University players battled for the victory after being down 24-3 at halftime.The Bearkats were able to win the game with a final score of 38-35.The Kats attributed part of their victory to plays made by Jequez Ezzard, according to a post on Twitter. Ezzard had an 80 yard punt return, 107 reception yards and two touchdowns.You can watch the Kats take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the FCS Championship game May 16 on ABC13 at 1 p.m.