New interactive Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibit to hold court at Houston Holocaust Museum this March

HOUSTON, Texas -- Immersive and interactive events are all the rage in Houston these days, bringing life to historic figures - take the current Immersive Van Gogh and the new Immersive Friday Kahlo . Now, locals can get to know Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the five-foot-one giant of American politics and Supreme Court judge, in a new exhibition coming to Holocaust Museum Houston Houston will be the sole Texas site for "" which will be on view March 11 through July 31.This new show is based on thebestselling book and Tumblr blog of the same name,. It is the first-ever museum exhibition focused solely on Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020 but gained a new generation of fans as her image has adorned mugs, t-shirts, posters, and bobbleheads.