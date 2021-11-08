Sports

Man falls 650 feet from NYC Marathon finish line, carried across by other runners

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Marathon runners help man cross finish line

NEW YORK CITY -- New video shows a heartwarming moment at the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon.

A TikTok user captured two runners who stopped to help a runner who couldn't make it any farther.

It happened just 650 feet from the finish line.

They picked him up and helped him make it across, with the crowd cheering the trio on the whole way.

The identities of the three are not yet known, but it was an inspirational finish.

Many say this year's marathon is symbolic of the city's perseverance and resiliency, getting to 50 years and crossing the finish line after battling back from what wasn't possible last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york city marathonrunningnycmarathon2021 tcs nyc marathonu.s. & worlddistance running
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News