Royal Caribbean offers 9-month-long 'World Cruise' visiting 150 destinations

Royal Caribbean offering 274-night cruise

NEW YORK -- Royal Caribbean is planning for what it calls the longest and most comprehensive world cruise ever.

Passengers will be onboard the Serenade of the Seas for 274 nights - that's nine months!

It visits all seven continents, more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and 11 great wonders of the world.

Royal Caribbean is calling it the "ultimate world cruise."

"This is the world cruise of world cruises," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere."

The voyage will begin December 10, 2023 and wrap up on September 10, 2024.

Rates start at more than $60,000 per person.

People interested in booking can call Royal Caribbean's dedicated line for the Ultimate World Cruise at 800-423-2100 (US toll-free) or their travel advisor.
