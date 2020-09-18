Community & Events

Rothko Chapel in Montrose welcomes visitors again after $30 million renovation

By Matt Dulin
HOUSTON, Texas -- After a year and a half of renovation and restoration, the Rothko Chapel will reopen to the public Sept. 24.

SEE RELATED STORY: Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million facelift

The chapel is located at 3900 Yupon St.

Admission is free, but tickets will be required, and visits will be limited to 30 minutes. The chapel will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Suzanne Deal Booth Welcome House, located at 1410 Sul Ross St., will serve as the check-in point for visitors. It will also house the Chapel Shop, which sells mementos and gifts.

The renovation was financed by the $30 million "Opening Spaces" campaign. The second phase of the work will include the construction of an administration and archives building, a program center, a guest house and a meditation garden.

The chapel, named for the painter Mark Rothko, who also helped design the space, will mark its 50th year in 2021. Houston philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil funded the chapel as a nondenominational, contemplative space.

SEE RELATED STORY: This is what Montrose looked like in 1965

The video above is from a previous related story.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonmontroseartmuseumscommunity impact newspaper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression 22 expected to become tropical storm
Hurricane Hunter aircraft struck by lightning during TD22 survey
18-wheeler flies off I-45 and crashes into Aquarium parking lot
Rehab owner in rape case held 'I killed 2 people' sign as teen
You can land a job in the East End for $35 an hour
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Show More
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
Nike says Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute
After 50 years, a Bridge City man is reunited with class ring
Houston Botanic Garden opens to the public today
Mom fired from working at the motel her son died at
More TOP STORIES News