abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

Step back in time at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum

By
ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) -- The Rosenberg you see together was built for one reason.

If you listen closely, you might even hear it.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the railroad," explained Tracy Hobdy, the Executive Director of the Rosenberg Railroad Museum.

The Rosenberg Railroad museum takes visitors back to the 1880's, when the Gulf, Colorado, and Southern Pacific Railroads were the center of the city.

After a two month closure, the museum recently re-opened to small groups.

"We have a lot of hands on things," Hobdy explained. "And we're sitting right next to active rail lines, so we talk about the history of railroading, but any moment, a real train can come by."

Ticketing and safety info:

http://www.rosenbergrrmuseum.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrosenbergmuseumscommunity strongabc13 plusabc13 plus richmond rosenbergtrains
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS RICHMOND ROSENBERG
Best places to social distance in Richmond & Rosenberg
How downtown Rosenberg got its vibrant art scene
This 'hot rod short bus' is breaking stereotypes
Hundreds of jobs available in Richmond & Rosenberg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turner working on business 'wall of shame'
Texas' record-breaking week of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
Pride Houston solidarity march moved to virtual event
Dust moves in, when will it leave?
HFD ambulance crews spend more time on calls thanks to COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
Texas EquuSearch resumes search for Vanessa Guillen
Houston ICU nurse admitted to own unit for coronavirus
Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe opens with COVID-19 measures
Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at party
More TOP STORIES News