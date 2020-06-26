Step back in time at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum

ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) -- The Rosenberg you see together was built for one reason.If you listen closely, you might even hear it."We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the railroad," explained Tracy Hobdy, the Executive Director of the Rosenberg Railroad Museum.The Rosenberg Railroad museum takes visitors back to the 1880's, when the Gulf, Colorado, and Southern Pacific Railroads were the center of the city.After a two month closure, the museum recently re-opened to small groups."We have a lot of hands on things," Hobdy explained. "And we're sitting right next to active rail lines, so we talk about the history of railroading, but any moment, a real train can come by."Ticketing and safety info:http://www.rosenbergrrmuseum.org/