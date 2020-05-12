Well-known rodeo cowboy from Houston killed in head on crash near Lake Somerville

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A rodeo cowboy from Houston was killed over the weekend in a crash near Somerville, according to family.

Justin Richard, 37, was one of four people killed in a head-on crash on LBJ Drive.

Texas DPS troopers told ABC13, Richard was in the backseat of a car that collided with another car at 11:05 p.m. last Saturday.

Troopers say 37-year-old Ignacio Aviles was driving his F-250 south on LBJ Drive when he went off to the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, causing him to drive into the northbound lanes. Aviles' truck then hit a 2001 Chevy Suburban.

Richard, along with 18-year-old Chase Sowders, 18-year-old Jasmine Maxwell, and 6-year-old Payton Francis were all inside the Suburban and killed. Troopers say Francis was the only one that had a seatbelt on.

Aviles was airlifted to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan in critical condition. His condition has since upgraded to serious condition.

Troopers say they are still looking into whether speed or alcohol played a factor into the crash. They add the speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 mph.

