BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Demonstrators turned out Saturday to speak out against a proposed name change for Baytown's Robert E. Lee High School, just days ahead of an expected vote on the issue by Goose Creek CISD board members.
Attendees told ABC13 they believe changing the name of the school isn't necessary, and the board should be focused on other issues like the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board is expected to take up the issue on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The school, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, opened in 1928 and has an enrollment of approximately 1,700 students.
A wave of name changes and monument removals has taken place across the U.S. this year, including Harris County where Robert E. Lee Road was changed to Unison Road in July.
"The history that we learned about Robert E. Lee himself, was not the history that we learned later when we graduated from Robert E Lee," 1988 graduate Kevin Sheade said in August.
FROM 2019: Baytown's Robert E. Lee High School celebrates 90 years
"Coalition Members believe having public institutions named in honor of Confederate leaders, such as Lee, conveys and upholds the very suffering of slave ancestors who endured heinous acts of torture and murder," said the Baytown United Coalition for Change in a statement last month. "The Coalition seeks reform of systemic racism perpetuated by coveting the name of Confederate General Robert E. Lee."
In an August meeting, the Goose Creek CISD board of trustees heard from more than 20 citizens in a virtual meeting. More than half were in favor of renaming the school.
The public will be able to voice concerns again during the Sept. 9 meeting before the board considers the name change proposal.
Goose Creek CISD considers Robert E. Lee High School name change
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News