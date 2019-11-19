Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect was shot dead by a homeowner in a neighborhood in southwest Houston, police say.



It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at 5822 Ludington Dr., near Hillcroft and W. Bellfort Avenue.

Police say the homeowner was in his garage when the suspect approached him and said it was a robbery. That's when police say the homeowner managed to get the suspect's gun and shot him.

The suspect died at a nearby hospital, according to police.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released. Officials say the case will go before a grand jury.
