Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner, police say

Homicide detectives en route to 5822 Ludington where according to preliminary information, a male, believed to be a robbery suspect, was shot about 2:50 p.m. Suspect was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect was shot dead by a homeowner in a neighborhood in southwest Houston, police say.It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at 5822 Ludington Dr., near Hillcroft and W. Bellfort Avenue.Police say the homeowner was in his garage when the suspect approached him and said it was a robbery. That's when police say the homeowner managed to get the suspect's gun and shot him.The suspect died at a nearby hospital, according to police.The suspect's identity has not yet been released. Officials say the case will go before a grand jury.