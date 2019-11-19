Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner, police say

Homicide detectives en route to 5822 Ludington where according to preliminary information, a male, believed to be a robbery suspect, was shot about 2:50 p.m. Suspect was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 19, 2019
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at 5822 Ludington Dr., near Hillcroft and W. Bellfort Avenue.
Police say the homeowner was in his garage when the suspect approached him and said it was a robbery. That's when police say the homeowner managed to get the suspect's gun and shot him.
The suspect died at a nearby hospital, according to police.
The suspect's identity has not yet been released. Officials say the case will go before a grand jury.