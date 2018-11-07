Houston police are trying to find three armed men who threatened victims during a violent holdup.The robbery happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the La Michoacana Meat Market, located at 11830 Airline.Three men entered the store. One of them immediately placed a handgun to the back of the head of one of the employees, while the second suspect pointed a handgun at a customer and her young daughter.The third man stood as a look-out in the store.The suspect with the employee forced her to open the cash register and removed the money while the other men robbed the customers. The suspects left the store and got into a gray Ram truck, which turned out to be stolen.Police provided the following descriptions of the suspects.Suspect #1: Black male, red Nike hoodie, black shorts, white gloves and black handgun.Suspect #2: Black male, gray hoodie, red long jogging pants, royal blue gloves and black handgun.Suspect #3: Black male, blue long sleeve shirt, blue Astros cap, royal blue gloves, black pants with handgun.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org