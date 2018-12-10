HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery in northwest Houston.
On Tuesday, Nov. 20, around 11:11 a.m., three men entered La Michoacana meat market at the 2030 block of Wirt Road, police say.
During the robbery, one of the suspects jumped over the counter, and pointed a handgun at an employee, while the second suspect pointed a handgun at another employee's head.
Police say the third suspect entered the store and began robbing the customers by pointing a gun at them and taking their property.
After, police say the suspects forced entry into a back office and emptied the cash register.
At least eight people were robbed at the scene.
The suspects fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with information in regards to this case is urged to contact authorities at 713-222-8477 or submit a report online at www.crime-stoppers.org.