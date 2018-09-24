Robbers caught on camera hitting children's store in Webster

Robbers caught on camera hitting Carter's store for children in Webster

Police are trying to identify two young men caught on camera in a strong arm robbery at a children's store in Webster.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects, possibly juveniles, casually enter the Carter's store at 1257 W. Bay Area Blvd. At first, they look like shoppers and grab shopping baskets. More pixelated video shows a better view of the store floor. A mom browses with her baby in her arms as store employees watch the suspects.

Soon, the assailants try to run out with two bags of merchandise. The store manager was able to grab one of them.

This Carter's store has had 11 cases of shoplifting since January, according to police. This was the first strong arm robbery.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a light blue 2004 Kia passenger car. They got away with $100 worth of clothing. Anyone with information is asked to call Webster Police at 281-316-4179.

