Two men are on the run after opening fire on an armored truck courier and taking cash outside a bank in southeast Houston.Gunshots rang out just after 11 a.m. Monday at the Chase Bank on Scarsdale at Beamer.The FBI said two robbers armed with a rifle began shooting at the courier, who was working to fill an ATM.Investigators said when the courier took cover, the two men stole money and then fled the scene in a black SUV.The FBI believes a third person was driving the getaway vehicle.Crews were called to remove the ATM involved after it was tampered with, according to the Harris County Pct. 2 Constable's Office.Deputy constables are looking at surveillance video from the ATM and nearby businesses in hopes of getting a better look at the suspects.