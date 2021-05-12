Houston musicians partner with Disney Junior for special Eid al-Fitr celebration

Millions celebrate Ramadan in Houston and around the world, but some may not know its history and significance.
Local music group Riyaaz Qawwali was asked to compose music by Disney Junior for a special episode of "Mira, Royal Detective" where the lead character celebrates Eid.
RELATED: Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to your home
The show follows a young girl named Mira as she works as a detective to help her friends and community. Amritha Vaz, composer for the show, said, "I think it's really important to be able to be part of a show that showcases South Asian culture and normalizes it. And not only makes it mainstream because we've got this incredible medium of Disney so so many children get to see themselves, but also for other children to get a window into what is South Asian culture, meaning music, dance, food, customs, festivals."
Sonny, part of Riyaaz Qawwali, felt honored to be part of the episode and showcase Qawwali music. He said, "For me, that's really exciting given that we're having a lot of conversations today about identity. Here we have a major network, a show, a composer, all who are really excited to authentically represent Qawwali."