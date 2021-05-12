Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Houston musicians partner with Disney Junior for special Eid al-Fitr celebration

By Katherine Donaldson
Friendswood musicians record music for new Disney Junior show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday evening marks the beginning of Eid al-Fitr in the United States, the celebration to mark the end of Ramadan.

Millions celebrate Ramadan in Houston and around the world, but some may not know its history and significance.

Local music group Riyaaz Qawwali was asked to compose music by Disney Junior for a special episode of "Mira, Royal Detective" where the lead character celebrates Eid.

RELATED: Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to your home
While many Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Events have been canceled, Houston's Indo-American Association is celebrating with incredible virtual performers - including the Riyaaz Qawwali Ensemble!



The show follows a young girl named Mira as she works as a detective to help her friends and community. Amritha Vaz, composer for the show, said, "I think it's really important to be able to be part of a show that showcases South Asian culture and normalizes it. And not only makes it mainstream because we've got this incredible medium of Disney so so many children get to see themselves, but also for other children to get a window into what is South Asian culture, meaning music, dance, food, customs, festivals."

Sonny, part of Riyaaz Qawwali, felt honored to be part of the episode and showcase Qawwali music. He said, "For me, that's really exciting given that we're having a lot of conversations today about identity. Here we have a major network, a show, a composer, all who are really excited to authentically represent Qawwali."
