Pets & Animals

Ohio man brings llama as a guest to his sister's wedding

An Ohio man brought a llama dressed in a tux to his sister's wedding as a part of a five-year-long joke.

The bride, Riva Weinstock, appeared to be unamused. Her reaction to the well-dressed wedding crasher was caught on camera and seen around the world.

Mendl Weinstock says it started when his sister began talking endlessly about her future wedding during a car ride with some friends.

So he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

He kept his promise.

Mendl rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400. He even had a custom tuxedo made.

Although the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva's friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and that she's already planning her revenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohioinstagram storiesweddingwedding crashers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News