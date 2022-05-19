Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna gives birth, welcomes her first baby with A$AP Rocky

EMBED <>More Videos

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on NYC stroll

Rihanna is now a mom.

The superstar singer and her artist partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.

The new parents have not yet shared their child's name or birthday.

Rihanna first revealed news she was expecting in a series of photos in January. She set style trends with her distinct pregnancy fashion.

Rihanna told British Vogue in 2020 that her 10-year plan included children.

"I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em," she said, adding "the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have been friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021.

He called her "the love of my life" during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was "in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad," he said. "I would have a very fly child. Very."

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.



The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity babiesbabyphotosfashionrihannamusic newship hop
TOP STORIES
Dad in murder-suicide forced daughter under water in tub, records show
Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city
$25K reward offered to find 14-year-old's 'vicious killer'
CDC advisory panel greenlights booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
Rainfall projections continue to increase for next week
2 years into COVID-19, some remain in complete isolation
Fertitta Family College of Medicine named after $50M donation to UH
Show More
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
New 53-mile stretch of Grand Parkway opens in both directions
Single mom left stranded after car was stolen from her home
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
House passes terrorism bill after shooting in Buffalo, New York
More TOP STORIES News