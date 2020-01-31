Travel

Cruise passengers could have to pay higher ride share fee

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The highest ride share fee in the state could soon be coming to Galveston cruise passengers.

Recently, the Port of Galveston board approved a proposal to request ride share companies to charge passengers a fee for pick-up and drop-offs. An added expense some passengers aren't thrilled with.

"It doesn't sound real fair to me," cruise passenger, Jason Hendrick said. "It's already expensive as it is. It's just another way to nickel and dime you."

The fee would require anyone requesting a ride share, or getting dropped-off near the cruise terminal to pay an extra $4.

"Not real thrilled to hear about it, but I understand," cruise passenger, Jake Norman said. "It's sometimes hard to argue against it. They're going to do what they have to do."

The proposed fee would impact ride share companies, including Uber and Lyft. Uber said it was negotiating a contract with the port and discussing the fee.

The company said it's disappointed the board approved a $4 fee.

"It would be our hope to work with the port to get this fee down because I do think it's out of line with similar sized ports and airports and definitely the highest in the state," Uber's director of public policy Trevor Theunissen said.

The other problem Uber has with the proposal is that the fee would be charged in areas inside and out of the terminal.

This means, even if you aren't cruising, you'd still be hit with the fee if you use a ride share near the port.

Uber also said the proposal doesn't give riders any perks with the increased fare. "They're not providing a staging lot," Theunissen explained. "They're not providing a pick-up and drop-off experience. There's nothing new that riders will get from this."

The company said all major airports in Texas charge a fee, but it's not close to $4.

Uber said if approved, Galveston cruise customers would see the fee charged by the port on their receipt. An added expense some passengers said would make them think twice about using a ride share to cruise.

The Port of Galveston isn't sure when the new fee would go into effect.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelgalvestonlyftlawsridesharecruise shipubertaxi
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News