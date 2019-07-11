Three men dressed as construction workers wanted for Rice Village jewelry heist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for three armed suspects who robbed a Rice Village jewelry store of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.Police say three armed men dressed in yellow neon construction worker vests robbed Rice Village Diamonds on Rice Boulevard of thousands in jewelry.The suspects fled the scene in a silver Dodge pick-up truck with a Michigan license plate, DXP-7455.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.