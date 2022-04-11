Teen shot in the mouth at Reveille park, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the mouth at a park on Sunday morning in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.At about 1:15 a.m., the girl was with a group of friends at Reveille Park on Oak Vista Street, as the group was leaving two men began to open fire multiple times, striking the girl in the mouth, police say.The victim and her friends then got into a car and drove to Hereford Street where they called 911.The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition by the Houston Fire Department. She is expected to survive.The suspects are described as two white men who were last seen in a red pickup truck, possibly a GMC or newer model Silverado.