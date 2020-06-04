2 Houston restaurants temporarily close due to staff contracting COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Houston restaurants have temporarily closed after each had an employee test positive for COVID-19. Musaafer, the recently opened fine dining Indian restaurant in the Galleria, and FM Kitchen & Bar, the popular comfort food restaurant near Washington Avenue, each announced they'll be closed following the discovery of employees with positive tests.Like the rest of the Galleria, Musaafer has been closed since Saturday when looters smashed windows at Forever21. In a statement, the owners of Musaafer said they had used the closure as an opportunity to test staff members for COVID-19."Due to the enhanced safety measures advised by the CDC we were able to quickly discover a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. With the safety of our guests and employees in mind, we have since made the difficult decision to remain closed an additional week to have our entire staff tested and undergo rigorous sanitation and disinfectant measures. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from Houston since opening our doors, and are looking forward to serving you again in Musaafer very soon," the statement read.