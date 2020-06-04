Coronavirus

2 Houston restaurants temporarily close due to staff contracting COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Houston restaurants have temporarily closed after each had an employee test positive for COVID-19. Musaafer, the recently opened fine dining Indian restaurant in the Galleria, and FM Kitchen & Bar, the popular comfort food restaurant near Washington Avenue, each announced they'll be closed following the discovery of employees with positive tests.

Like the rest of the Galleria, Musaafer has been closed since Saturday when looters smashed windows at Forever21. In a statement, the owners of Musaafer said they had used the closure as an opportunity to test staff members for COVID-19.

"Due to the enhanced safety measures advised by the CDC we were able to quickly discover a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. With the safety of our guests and employees in mind, we have since made the difficult decision to remain closed an additional week to have our entire staff tested and undergo rigorous sanitation and disinfectant measures. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from Houston since opening our doors, and are looking forward to serving you again in Musaafer very soon," the statement read.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustoncoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texasrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Kemah Boardwalk rides to open this Friday
Protests eclipse pandemic, but White House fears resurgence
Enjoy the Houston Symphony at home via Living Room series!
Montgomery Co. announces $10M rental assistance program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Facebook Live shooter to be released from prison early
'Get your knee off our necks!': George Floyd mourned in Minneapolis
What you need to know if you're going to George Floyd's viewing
ABC13 to host 'Police and Our Communities of Color' town hall
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston
Cristobal weakens to a tropical depression
Show More
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Funeral underway for deputy constable killed by friendly fire
Video shows Baytown PD handcuff men who questioned arrest
Texas Lt. Governor says to turn to God to heal racism
George Floyd memorial services in Brooklyn | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News