1 dead in north Houston restaurant shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument at a north Houston restaurant erupted into gunfire early Friday, killing 1 and injuring another.It happened just after midnight at the Ostioneria Michoacan restaurant in the 15100 block of the North Fwy.Two men were arguing inside the restaurant when one of them shot the other multiple times, authorities said.Another man, described by investigators as an innocent bystander, was wounded when he was trying to get out of the restaurant.The victim died after being shot in the chest and abdomen. The bystander was struck in the back, according to initial reports.The shooter ran off after it happened and had not been caught.The bystander was transported to a hospital where he was stable.