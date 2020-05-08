1 dead in north Houston restaurant shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument at a north Houston restaurant erupted into gunfire early Friday, killing 1 and injuring another.

It happened just after midnight at the Ostioneria Michoacan restaurant in the 15100 block of the North Fwy.

Two men were arguing inside the restaurant when one of them shot the other multiple times, authorities said.

Another man, described by investigators as an innocent bystander, was wounded when he was trying to get out of the restaurant.

The victim died after being shot in the chest and abdomen. The bystander was struck in the back, according to initial reports.

The shooter ran off after it happened and had not been caught.

The bystander was transported to a hospital where he was stable.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingman injuredhomicide investigationgun violencerestaurantman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Here's when Friday's cool front could bring us storms
Man shot and killed by HPD officer during traffic stop
Local salon owners reopen shops as guidelines lift
Dedication run for murdered jogger to be held in Houston tonight
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
Virus lockdowns mute celebrations on VE Day's 75th anniversary
Show More
Schlumberger cutting jobs in Houston, closing 2 facilities
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
Stinging caterpillar season has arrived in Texas
More TOP STORIES News