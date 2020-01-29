Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou

It was dinner time when a family looked out their window and thought - is that a body floating down the bayou?



Sure was.



Investigators are working to find out more information about the body found floating in a bayou in southwest Houston.Neighbors in one of the houses near the area spotted the body in the Willow Waterhole Bayou around dinner time Tuesday.Police were called out and soon dive teams arrived at the 11300 block of Gaymoor to recover the body.At this time, investigators say they don't know who the person is, how he died or when he died.