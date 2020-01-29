Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou

By
Investigators are working to find out more information about the body found floating in a bayou in southwest Houston.

Neighbors in one of the houses near the area spotted the body in the Willow Waterhole Bayou around dinner time Tuesday.

Police were called out and soon dive teams arrived at the 11300 block of Gaymoor to recover the body.

At this time, investigators say they don't know who the person is, how he died or when he died.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoninvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Charges upgraded in DWI crash after victim declared brain dead
Cold front means chilly morning for Southeast Texas
VIDEO: Baby rings cancer bell after beating brain cancer
Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Man rides hood of car to stop driver after fender bender
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Man says explosion threw his truck 'like a ragdoll'
Hotel offers 'baby maker special' to couples for Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News