Skateboarding TikTok star Nathan Apodaca makes acting debut on 'Reservation Dogs'

Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok for a video of himself skateboarding while downing a jug of cranberry juice. Now he's turned his internet fame into a new career with a guest role on "Reservation Dogs."

He's been able to take his fame and talent to the next level: he earned a guest spot on the Peabody Award-winning show "Reservation Dogs."

The comedy series is about four Native American teenagers who live on a tribal reservation in Oklahoma.

Apodaca, who is Northern Arapaho, thanked the cast in an Instagram post, saying they made his experience playing Uncle Charley like no other.

"FX's Reservation Dogs" airs Wednesdays, exclusively on Hulu.

