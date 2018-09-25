Suspect in LA homeless killings linked to disappearance of Houston family members, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police announced Monday that they believe they've arrested the man responsible for the murder of two homeless men in DTLA.

By , Veronica Miracle and ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, California --
A man identified as the suspect in the murder of two homeless men in Los Angeles may also be connected to the disappearance of two of his own family members in the Houston area, police sources say.

Ramon Escobar has been arrested in connection with a series of vicious beatings of homeless men as they were sleeping in downtown Los Angeles.

Two of the victims later died and one was left in critical condition. Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to attack his victims while they slept and he then robbed them. He also allegedly beat another man who was sleeping under the Santa Monica pier.

Eyewitness News has learned Escobar is wanted in connection with the disappearance of two siblings in the Houston area last month.

Rogelio and Dina Escobar went missing in August within days of each other. First, Rogelio disappeared and then Dina went missing a few days later when she went to look for her brother.

Investigators later found a burned-out vehicle on a Galveston beach connected to Dina Escobar.

Sources say Dina is Ramon Escobar's mother and Rogelio is his uncle.

Ramon Escobar's exact connection to their disappearance has not been detailed. Los Angeles police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the case.

Earlier Monday, Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Ramon Escobar. The 47-year-old was booked for murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said in a press release.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelesssafetyattacksurveillance videoarrestSanta MonicaDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Efforts underway to help protect SoCal homeless after recent attacks
Sherman Oaks residents voice concern over homeless housing plan
2 homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
Top Stories
Houston man accused of fondling Southwest passenger
Robbers caught on camera hitting children's store in Webster
Female Harris Co. jail officer accused of sex with inmate
2 Austin HS teachers under investigation for misconduct
Pearland man accused of killing common-law wife's mom
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Astros fan missing 2 coveted signatures for championship seat
HARVEST MOON: First full moon after autumnal equinox
Show More
Rockets Media Day puts star power front and center
Childish Gambino drops by NASA during Houston tour stop
Food service worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Man caught burglarizing home flooded by Hurricane Harvey
DPS trooper's vehicle hits Cy-Fair ISD student near school
More News