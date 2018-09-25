SANTA MONICA, California --A man identified as the suspect in the murder of two homeless men in Los Angeles may also be connected to the disappearance of two of his own family members in the Houston area, police sources say.
Ramon Escobar has been arrested in connection with a series of vicious beatings of homeless men as they were sleeping in downtown Los Angeles.
Two of the victims later died and one was left in critical condition. Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to attack his victims while they slept and he then robbed them. He also allegedly beat another man who was sleeping under the Santa Monica pier.
Eyewitness News has learned Escobar is wanted in connection with the disappearance of two siblings in the Houston area last month.
Rogelio and Dina Escobar went missing in August within days of each other. First, Rogelio disappeared and then Dina went missing a few days later when she went to look for her brother.
Investigators later found a burned-out vehicle on a Galveston beach connected to Dina Escobar.
Sources say Dina is Ramon Escobar's mother and Rogelio is his uncle.
Ramon Escobar's exact connection to their disappearance has not been detailed. Los Angeles police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the case.
Earlier Monday, Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Ramon Escobar. The 47-year-old was booked for murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said in a press release.