Heavy black smoke could be seen after a recycling plant catches fire in Katy near Clay Road on Friday evening.

Recycling plant catches fire in northern Katy, sending smoke in the area, officials say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- There is no shelter-in-place order as crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant that is sending smoke into the Katy area on Friday evening, according to fire officials.

Officials said the blaze is being fought in the northern part of town along the corner of Katy Hockley and Clay Road.

In videos sent to ABC13 by viewers, thick heavy smoke can be seen rising from the plant.

The Katy Fire Department is actively on the scene, trying to contain the fire, according to the City of Katy Office Emergency Management.

It was not elaborated on what exactly started the fire or if there were any injuries.

Officials said they are monitoring the situation closely and are confident the fire will be placed under control.