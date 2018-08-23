MICHAEL PHELPS

Michael Phelps helps debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
No need for people in this Humble community to plan a weeklong beach trip. White sand, palm trees, and crystal clear water are just down the street.

The man-made feature holds 5 million gallons of water, "This is the first crystal lagoon in Texas," Said Uri Man, a consultant for the project.

It took about 30 days to fill up the lagoon which is bigger than 6 Olympic swimming pools.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated swimmer of all time and global ambassador for crystal lagoons made an appearance at the opening of the pool.

Uri man says even though it took a lot of water to fill up the lagoon, it won't take much to maintain it, "They only need to make up water from evaporation which is a small amount compared to most other types of amenities like golf courses."

Access to this amenity will only be available to homeowners in the Balmoral community which will ultimately be made up of 2200 houses.

A handful of people, like Courtney Brooks, have already moved in, "I think it's a nice feature and to me, the water's going to look better than Galveston water so you can take a bike ride and have the whole beach experience."
