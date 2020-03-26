Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- The federal government has pushed back the deadline for REAL ID compliance to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The original deadline was set for October 2020.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

President Donald Trump announced that the deadline would be pushed back during a Monday press briefing.

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

in a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged that many DMVs across the country are temporarily closed, preventing millions from getting Real IDs.

"Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID," the statement read.

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdmvcoronavirusreal idu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News