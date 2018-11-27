EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4775170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Grandmother of rapper, Nicholas Esene, known as Ghost, talks about his death.

Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou were shot to death in a Mercedes-Benz outside a southwest Houston strip club.The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Club Onyx, located in the 3100 block of Bering near Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston.The first calls about the shooting came in just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.A witness inside the club at the time said they heard several gunshots. A security guard at the club then found the men dead.Ghost's real name is Nicholas Esene, and Kenyon Tennessee is the real name of the rapper known as Kenny Lou. Relatives identified both victims to ABC13.Police sources told ABC13 that both Esene and Tennessee are members of a gang.Officials say the men were never inside the club, and as soon as they pulled into the parking lot, two gunmen walked up to the car as they were sitting inside and started firing from behind.The shots went through the back passenger windows and into the front seat. Police say the shooters fired at least 13 times.The suspects, who wore dark clothing, ran off after the shooting.Authorities found weapons inside the Mercedes.A cousin and an uncle of one of the victims says the two rappers had recently cut a music video and were up-and-coming on the Houston rap scene."He wanted to be a rapper real bad, he really did, he was excited about making his album," said Esene's grandmother, Brenda Harris.Harris said she was planning to visit her grandson when she got the news of his death."I had a doctors' appointment this morning, close to his house, my husband and I were both thinking the same thing, after the appointment we were going to visit with him, then I got this call."Homicide detectives plan to check surveillance video at the club in hopes of getting more information about the suspects.There's no word on what led up to the fatal shooting.