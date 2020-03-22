Coronavirus

Rand Paul becomes 1st US senator to test positive for coronavirus; Mitt Romney self-quarantines

WASHINGTON -- Senator Rand Paul has become the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19.

The Republican senator from Kentucky is "feeling fine" and currently in quarantine, his account tweeted Sunday. He was tested out an abundance of caution due to recent travel.

The account tweeted that he was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person.



"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul," the account added.

Paul, however, spoke on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week. Senator Mitt Romney, who sat next to Paul, is self-quarantining as a precaution.

"Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses," his spokeswoman said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus. Later that day, Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah announced in a statement that he had also tested positive and was in self-quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusrand paulu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Doctors believe COVID-19 can cause heart attack and strokes
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News