Shadow Creek basketball star player excited to attend UH next year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's top high school basketball players is ending out his senior year with a commitment to stay home and attended the University of Houston.Senior Ramon Walker said he looks forward to playing with the Cougars next year, and said the team will push him to become a better player.The 6-foot-5-inch leading scorer said he's also ready for head coach Kelvin Sampson to help him improve his game."He tells me all my weaknesses and what I need to work on," Walker said. "All the coaches are like that. Watching them play, and knowing I can play there in a years time is crazy. I'm looking forward to it."The Shadow Creek basketball team just finished a victory streak with the help of Walker, winning six games in a seven day timespan to their record.