Society

No prom? No problem: North Carolina 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seven-year-old Curtis Rodgers is quickly becoming the biggest prom king of Raleigh, North Carolina.

"I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot," Curtis said. "She also is one of the best people I've known."

Curtis, who hadn't seen his nanny Rachel Chapman in two months because of COVID-19, wanted to throw her a prom.

"I was kind of like bummed putting my dress on because I was sad; I don't get to wear it to my senior prom," Chapman said. "After leaving it and having that time with him because it was the first time I had seen him in two months, it was like, really fun, and I'm really glad that he did that."

MORE: Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at hospital
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago man is creating special date nights for his pregnant wife while she's on bed rest at a hospital awaiting the birth of their first child.


Curtis' mother, Elissa, said her son spared no details.

"He was very excited and wanted to make sure everything was just right and get his suit on and pick out his bow tie that matched her dress," she said. "It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her."

Curtis had the whole night planned out from their favorite after-school snack -- peanut butter and apples -- as an appetizer to using a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance and having Google serve as the DJ playing Rachel's favorite songs.
"First he was waiting outside when we got there with the pool noodle and then he led me into the backyard," Rachel said. "He had all my favorite foods and everything. I could tell he put a lot of thought into it."

MORE: Girl dreams up tiny face mask to protect tooth fairy during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

After Evolette Westhouse, 7, lost a tooth and voiced concern about the tooth fairy's safety during the coronavirus pandemic, her mother Kayla Westhouse crafted a tiny, fairy-sized face mask to keep the pixie safe.


Curtis' mom spoke highly of Rachel.

"They're awesome together," Elissa said. They have tons of fun. She's really become a special part of our family. We love her. She's awesome."

It was a special day for a special nanny.

"Rachel is one of our favorite people and she also helps around the house a lot," Elissa said. "So, Rachel's like the best nanny ever."

MORE: Family hosts hilarious dress-up dinner parties during quarantine
EMBED More News Videos

The Blaskiewicz family, from Brownstown, Michigan, decided to assign themes to each dinner for one week, thanks to inspiration from the video-sharing app TikTok.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighnorth carolinacoronaviruscool kidsall goodgood newspromfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More storms possible late this evening
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
Houston Zoo's site crashes on first day of ticket sales
TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested on drug charges
2 children hurt when car crashes into day care
Houston man killed during arrest was 'gentle giant,' friends say
Show More
JJ Watt on video of George Floyd's death: "It's disgusting"
George Floyd's sister wants justice after controversial death
Disney World proposes reopening dates
Texas wants people to bring their own hand sanitizer to vote
Fake salesman gets 40 years in prison for raping woman with disability
More TOP STORIES News