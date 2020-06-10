Pets & Animals

Australian researchers release video showing of 64,000 endangered turtles nesting near Great Barrier Reef

Australian researchers this week released drone video showing at least 64,000 endangered green turtles at Raine Island, the world's largest green turtle rookery.

Drone video captured in December 2019 as part of the Raine Island Recovery Project showed the turtles around the island waiting to come ashore and lay clutches of eggs.

Dr Andrew Dunstan from the Department of Environment and Science (DES) and lead author of the paper said researchers had been investigating different ways of conducting turtle population surveys.

"Trying to accurately count thousands of painted and unpainted turtles from a small boat in rough weather was difficult. Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and the data can be immediately and permanently stored," he said. "The ratio of unpainted and painted turtles allowed us to estimate the total population for last December to be 64,000 green turtles waiting to nest on the island."

Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden said the group is taking action to improve and rebuild the island's nesting beaches and building fences to prevent turtle deaths, all while working to strengthen the island's resilience and ensure the survival of the northern green turtles and other species.

Watch dolphins glow as they glide through bioluminescent waves in California
EMBED More News Videos

Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsturtlesdronesaustraliaanimalendangered species
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Floyd's brother to testify at House police brutality hearing
Different order coming for Harris County, judge says
Where are we on COVID-19 fight? Here's what experts say
What Pasadena police changed after jump in crime amid COVID-19
Family to speak as Houston soldier remains missing for 2 months
Argument over $40 ends in deadly shooting at motel
Council members call for reallocation of some HPD funding
Show More
TEA orders millions of PPE for districts amid pandemic
Remains found on property of Chad Daybell, man tied to missing kids
Charges dropped against more than 600 Houston protesters
District judge candidate accused of egging county judge's car
Front clearing through, lower humidity on the way
More TOP STORIES News