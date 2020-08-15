Community leader Rabbi Sam Karff dies after brief illness at age 88

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Faith leader, Rabbi Samuel Karff, passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness, according to his family.
Rabbi Karff was the Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel and known around the city for being one third of the 'amigos' along with Archbishop Fiorenza and Reverend Bill Lawson, father of ABC13's own Melanie Lawson.
The three friends began the fight for justice together in the city of Houston about 27 years ago. They worked on many projects together like the public defender's office and a coalition for the homeless, and were also often called upon for civil rights projects by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Commissioner Rodney Ellis.
Karff most recently attended the funeral of Houston-native George Floyd alongside Rev. Lawson.
In April 2019, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston unveiled the 'Plaza of Respect' which featured the '3 amigos' on interactive individual pillars.
Interfaith Ministries released a statement, saying:
Interfaith Ministries is deeply saddened by the death of Rabbi Samuel Karff, beloved Houston faith leader and Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel. We share our deepest condolences with his family and all who loved him.
Rabbi Karff's legacy is honored through a Pillar of Light on Interfaith Ministries' Brigitte and Bashar Plaza of Respect. He will be fondly remembered for his wisdom, gentle spirit, and commitment to being a voice for the marginalized.
