Community leader Rabbi Sam Karff dies after brief illness at age 88

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Faith leader, Rabbi Samuel Karff, passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness, according to his family.Rabbi Karff was the Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel and known around the city for being one third of the 'amigos' along with Archbishop Fiorenza and Reverend Bill Lawson, father of ABC13's own Melanie Lawson.The three friends began the fight for justice together in the city of Houston about 27 years ago. They worked on many projects together like the public defender's office and a coalition for the homeless, and were also often called upon for civil rights projects by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Commissioner Rodney Ellis.Karff most recently attended the funeral of Houston-native George Floyd alongside Rev. Lawson.In April 2019, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston unveiled the 'Plaza of Respect' which featured the '3 amigos' on interactive individual pillars.Interfaith Ministries released a statement, saying: