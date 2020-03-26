Sports

Rockets star PJ Tucker declutters shoe closet while in quarantine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the world of sports is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes have plenty of unexpected free time.

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is known for his extensive shoe collections, and during his time in quarantine, he's decluttering his shoe closet!



The self-proclaimed 'sneakerhead' posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram page with the hashtag #quarantinecloset.

He even gave away a few pairs of sneakers to several lucky followers during an Instagram Live Q&A with Nice Kicks and announced he will be opening his own sneaker boutique later this year.

"We're looking to do the grand opening in October," Tucker said. "We've got a lot of dope collabs coming. We're going to have some fun with it, and I'm excited about that."

READ MORE: Rockets' P.J. Tucker to open sneaker store in Houston this fall

Tucker is looking to bring new perspective to the city where he has felt most at home in the NBA. Although the shop's physical location hasn't been revealed, a dormant @TheBetterGenerationInstagram account has already been created.

"The shoe culture in Houston is cool," he said. "There's a lot of sneakerheads and a lot of people that love shoes here -- a lot more than I thought. ... I just think there should be more activity."

READ MORE:
P.J. Tucker unveils exclusive sneaker collaboration
P.J. Tucker takes in Milan fashion show
P.J. Tucker shows off new Rolls Royce SUV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketscoronavirusnbafashionmen's clothinginstagram storiesbasketballinstagramstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News